Microsoft Contractors Were Listening to Cortana & Skype Chats

Microsoft contractors in China reportedly listened to calls made on Skype and its voice assistant Cortana as they reviewed thousands of audio recordings from both the platforms without cyber security protection.

A Guardian report on Friday quoted an unidentified former Microsoft contractor as saying that he reviewed thousands of audio recordings from Skype and Cortana on his personal laptop from his home in Beijing over a two-year period.

The contractor said that he heard "all kinds of unusual conversations" while performing the transcription.