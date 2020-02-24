Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in India —Where to Watch Live Stream

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella begins his week-long visit to India on Monday, when he’ll be part of the Decoded event in Mumbai. The company is running a live stream which will keep you updated with the latest announcements that Microsoft will be making for the Indian market.

The event will start from 11:20AM onwards, with Nadella expected to give the keynote, as well as form part of fireside chat with multiple industry representatives. This is where you can watch the event.