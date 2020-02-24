Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in India —Where to Watch Live Stream
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella begins his week-long visit to India on Monday, when he’ll be part of the Decoded event in Mumbai. The company is running a live stream which will keep you updated with the latest announcements that Microsoft will be making for the Indian market.
The event will start from 11:20AM onwards, with Nadella expected to give the keynote, as well as form part of fireside chat with multiple industry representatives. This is where you can watch the event.
Nadella’s visit to India will be from 24 February to 26 February. He will visit New Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai during his visit, and take part in various media as well as industry events.
During his visit, Nadella will meet senior industry leaders in India. The report, however, said that there has not been any official confirmation from Microsoft yet. It also said that the Microsoft CEO will also try to facilitate a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Nadella's visit comes shortly after he criticised the situation prevailing in the country after the introduction of the Citizenship Amendment Act. In an interview with Buzzfeed Editor-in-Chief Ben Smith, Nadella expressed his thoughts over CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) brought in by the BJP-led government.
Nadella's visit will also coincide with the visit of US President Donald Trump, who is also set to visit the country on 24 and 25 February.
