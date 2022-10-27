Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 443 Declared Today; Check First Prize
Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 443: Go to keralalotteries.com to download the lottery result for 27 October.
The Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya Plus KN 443 is declared today, Thursday, 27 October. Participants of the Kerala Lottery today can check the winning numbers on the official website. The result is officially declared at 3 pm on the official website - keralalotteries.com. Everyone interested to take a look at the result must stay alert. They can check and download the Karunya Plus KN 443 lottery result from the same website whenever they want.
The complete PDF of the Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya Plus KN 443 will be available today, Thursday, 27 October 2022 after 4 pm. Participants must stay alert during the live results and download the PDF, once released officially by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. They are requested to go through the winning numbers carefully to see if they have won.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala releases the Karunya Plus KN draw results every Thursday. The results are released at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram.
One must download the Kerala Lottery Result from the website so that one can take a proper look at it. Participants should check the complete PDF thoroughly because winners are rewarded with hefty prize amounts.
Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 443 Prize Money: 27 October 2022
The Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 443 prize money for Thursday, 27 October is stated here for all the participants who want to know:
First Prize: Rs 80 lakhs
Second Prize: Rs 10 lakhs
Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh
Fourth Prize: Rs 5 thousand
Fifth Prize: Rs 1 thousand
Sixth Prize: Rs 5 hundred
Seventh Prize: Rs 1 hundred
To know more about how to claim the prize money and other details, one must go to the official website of the State Lottery Department.
Kerala Lottery Result Today: How to Check Karunya Plus KN 443 Winning Numbers
Let's take a look at the steps to check the Kerala Lottery Result today for Karunya Plus KN 443 on Thursday:
Step 1: Go to the official website - keralalotteries.com.
Step 2: Find the link that states Karunya Plus KN 443 Lottery Result on the homepage.
Step 3: Click on the link and the result PDF will open on your screen.
Step 4: Take a look at the winning numbers on the result.
Step 5: Download the Kerala Lottery Result from the website.
