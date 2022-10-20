ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS (KN-442) Live Result on 20 October 2022: Prize Money

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS (KN-442) Live Result Today, Thursday, 20 October 2022: Here are the important details.

Saima Andrabi
Published
India
2 min read
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS (KN-442) Live Result on 20 October 2022: Prize Money
i

The Kerala Lottery Result on Thursday, 20 October 2022, for KARUNYA PLUS (KN-442) has been declared on the official website by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries.

Those who have participated in the Kerala Lottery, KARUNYA PLUS (KN-442), can check the winning amount, winning numbers, and all other important details on the website – keralalotteries.com.

The live result of the lottery will be released at 3 pm, following which a PDF result copy will be published on the website at 4 pm.

Also Read

Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA (AK-571) Live Result Today, 19 October 2022: Prize Money

Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA (AK-571) Live Result Today, 19 October 2022: Prize Money
ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS (KN-442) Result Today: Prize Money List Here

Here's the full prize money list of Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS(KN-442) for Thursday, 20 October 2022:

1st Prize: Rs 80,00,000

2nd Prize: Rs 10,00,000

3rd Prize: Rs 1,00,000

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

5th Prize: Rs 1,000

6th Prize: Rs 500

7th Prize: Rs 100

Cons Prize: Rs 8,000

To claim the prize money, the winners of the KARUNYA PLUS (KN-442) lottery draw must submit their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities of the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month after the declaration of the results. Also, winners must know that there is a deduction of 30 percent lottery tax and 10 percent agent lottery commission applicable to the prize money.

Also Read

Kerala Lottery STHREE-SAKTHI (SS-335) Live Result Today, 18 Oct: Prize Money

Kerala Lottery STHREE-SAKTHI (SS-335) Live Result Today, 18 Oct: Prize Money
ADVERTISEMENT

KARUNYA PLUS (KN-442) Result on Thursday, 20 October 2022: Steps To Check Winners and Prize Money

  • Go to the official Kerala lottery website – keralalotteries.com.

  • On the home page, visit the 'Result View' section.

  • Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

  • Click on the lottery/draw number for KARUNYA PLUS (KN-442) against the draw date of 20/10/2022.

  • Hit the view option.

  • A PDF copy will show up on your computer screen.

  • Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details.

  • Download the PDF copy for future reference.

Also Read

Kerala Lottery Result WIN-WIN (W-689) Today, 17 Oct: Prize Money & Other Details

Kerala Lottery Result WIN-WIN (W-689) Today, 17 Oct: Prize Money & Other Details

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×