Kerala Lottery Result Today: Nirmal NR 329 Result Declared; Check Details Here

The Kerala lottery result today for Nirmal NR 329 draw is announced at 3 pm on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com. One must keep a close eye on the live result announcement and stay alert today if one is participating in the draw. Anybody can check the result list because you do not have to enter any details. Participants must go through the latest details available on the site carefully.
The Kerala lottery result today for Nirmal NR 329 draw on Friday, 19 May 2023, will be released in a PDF form after 4 pm. You have to check the website - keralalotteries.com for all the latest announcements. Lucky winners can claim prize money after the result is out on Friday. The draws are conducted by the State Lottery Department of Kerala.
The lottery sambad result for Nirmal NR draws are released every Friday on the official website. You have to stay alert on Friday to view the list of lucky winners.
Winners have to submit their lottery sambad tickets within the next thirty days to claim the money and other rewards. All the important details about the prize-claiming process are mentioned on the official website so you can take a look at them.
Kerala Lottery Sambad, 19 May 2023: Nirmal NR 329 Prize Money
The Kerala lottery sambad Nirmal NR 329 prize money list for today, Friday, 19 May 2023, is stated here:
First Prize: Rs 70 lakh
Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh
Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Kerala Lottery Result PDF: How to Download Nirmal NR 329 Result on 19 May 2023
Here are the steps you should follow if you want to check and download the Kerala lottery result PDF for Nirmal NR 329 draw on Friday, 19 May:
Go to the keralalotteries.com site.
Click on the Kerala lottery Nirmal NR 329 result option on the homepage.
The result PDF page will display on your device after you click on the link.
Go through the lottery ticket numbers stated on the result PDF carefully.
Tap on the download option and save a copy of the result on your device.
You can take a printout of the lottery sambad result if you want.
