ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya Plus KN 461 Result Out; Prize List Here

Kerala Lottery Today, 16 March 2023: The first prize of the Karunya Plus KN 461 PDF is Rs 80,00,000.

Raajwrita Dutta
Updated
Tech News
2 min read
Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya Plus KN 461 Result Out; Prize List Here
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The Kerala lottery result today for Karunya Plus KN 461 draw is released at 3 pm on the official website - keralalotteries.com. One can check the live lottery result for Thursday, 16 March 2023, now on the official website. The State Lottery Department of Kerala releases the live results at a particular time so that participants can check if they are one of the lucky winners. It is released online for the convenience of the people.

The Kerala lottery result today for Karunya Plus KN 461 on Thursday, 16 March, can be downloaded after 4 pm from keralalotteries.com. It is important to download the result PDF and save a copy of the same for future reference. Participants of the lottery draw today must be alert and take note of the latest announcements by the department.

Also Read

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Fifty Fifty FF 41 Live Result Declared; Prize Money

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Fifty Fifty FF 41 Live Result Declared; Prize Money
ADVERTISEMENT

The State Lottery Department of Kerala conducts the Karunya Plus KN draws every Thursday. People who take part in the Karunya Plus draws must stay alert on Thursday and go through the announcements regarding the result declaration.

People like to participate in the Kerala lottery sambad conducted by the State Lottery Department of Kerala because lucky winners can claim massive prize amounts. They have to claim the money from the department by submitting their lottery tickets on time.

Kerala Lottery Today, 16 March 2023: Karunya Plus KN 461 Prize Money List

The Kerala lottery today Karunya Plus KN 461 prize money list for Thursday, 16 March, is stated below:

  • First Prize Money: Rs 80,00,000

  • Second Prize Money: Rs 10,00,000

  • Third Prize Money: Rs 1,00,000

  • Fourth Prize Money: Rs 5000

  • Fifth Prize Money: Rs 1000

  • Sixth Prize Money: Rs 500

  • Seventh Prize Money: Rs 100

Also Read

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Ganga Result PDF Declared; Steps To Download

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Ganga Result PDF Declared; Steps To Download
ADVERTISEMENT

These are the prize money details for Thursday. Participants should take proper note of the amount for each winner.

Kerala Lottery Sambad: How to Download Karunya Plus KN 461 PDF

Let's take a look at the simple steps that you must follow to download the Kerala lottery sambad Karunya Plus KN 461 result PDF on 16 March 2023:

  • Go to keralalotteries.com.

  • Click on the link that states Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 461 result.

  • The lottery sambad result PDF for Thursday will appear on the screen.

  • Check the list of winners on the result PDF properly.

  • Download the lottery result from the website and save a copy of the same.

  • Go through the winners for today whenever you have time.

Also Read

Kerala Lottery Result Today: STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-356) Prize Money & Other Details

Kerala Lottery Result Today: STHREE-SAKTHI(SS-356) Prize Money & Other Details

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×