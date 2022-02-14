Karnataka High Court Overturns State Law Banning Online Gambling Games

The Karnataka High Court on Monday struck down certain provisions of the Karnataka Police (Amendment) Act 2021, under which the state government has banned online games with monetary stakes, according to LiveLaw.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Krishna S Dixit, reportedly declared the provisions in question to be ultra vires to the constitution, that is, enacted without any authority to do so.

The Act provided maximum imprisonment of three years and penalty up to Rs 1 lakh for violating the provisions. The order will provide relief to the skill-based gaming firms that had shut down operations in Karnataka.