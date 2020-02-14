Karnataka HC Stays Anti-Trust Probe Against Amazon & Flipkart

The court has asked the respondents in the matter including CCI and Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) to file their responses within eight weeks.

The High Court was of the view that the ongoing investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) should be first be completed. Last year, the ED initiated investigation against both Amazon and Flipkart for alleged violation of the foreign exchange law.

Amazon had on Monday filed a writ petition in the Karnataka High Court seeking stay on the CCI probe order into its alleged violations of the competition laws. The allegations put forth by the CCI raise some serious questions about how both these e-commerce brands function in the market.