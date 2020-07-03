JioMeet Video Conferencing App Launched in India, To Rival Zoom 

Jio Platforms has launched its very own HD video conferencing application called JioMeet in India. The app is available for free to all users.

Amidst the growing demand for video-chat apps in India and looking at the popularity that Zoom has gathered ever since the lockdown period started, Jio is vying to get a share of that pie.

JioMeet comes with various features like support for up to 100 simultaneous users, scheduled meetings, screen sharing and more.

Other video chat apps in India are Google Duo, Microsoft Teams, and Skype.