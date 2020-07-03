JioMeet Video Conferencing App Launched in India, To Rival Zoom
JioMeet app offers unlimited video calling in high definition and can support up to 100 callers at a time.
Jio Platforms has launched its very own HD video conferencing application called JioMeet in India. The app is available for free to all users.
Amidst the growing demand for video-chat apps in India and looking at the popularity that Zoom has gathered ever since the lockdown period started, Jio is vying to get a share of that pie.
JioMeet comes with various features like support for up to 100 simultaneous users, scheduled meetings, screen sharing and more.
Other video chat apps in India are Google Duo, Microsoft Teams, and Skype.
How to Download & Use JioMeet
The JioMeet app can be downloaded for Android, iOS and Microsoft platforms.
The app on the Google PlayStore is almost 18 MB in size and requires users to register via login ID and password.
To download the desktop version of the app, you can go to www.jiomeetpro.jio.com and use it on any desktop or laptop.
The company says users can use the video call feature uninterrupted for up to 24 hours.
For people who want to join the meeting on JioMeet, you can share the meeting link and users can join via the desktop version.
Jio says that even companies can register to use JioMeet for official purposes. The registration procedure for companies is different from that for individuals.
But, what’s really catching the eye of many people on social media is the striking resemblance of the JioMeet interface to its rival Zoom.
Jio, Meet Zoom
Many people who have used the app cannot help but be startled by the similarity of JioMeet and Zoom. From the home page to the options inside the menu, most of JioMeet’s features and UI design has been
copied inspired by Zoom it seems.
Even the colour scheme of the two apps is almost identical.
The company representatives said that it’s just “mere coincidence” that the JioMeet interface resembles that of Zoom.
Many people have also been posting images of JioMeets interface and how each of them has similar fonts, animations and even logos for the apps. Not to mention that both come with similar features.
The thread below also highlights some of the similarities between the two apps. If you notice, even the date on the ‘Schedule’ option is the same.
Since the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had warned Zoom app users that the video-conferencing application is not safe for usage, this could be a good opportunity for JioMeet to get some users.
History of JioMeet
As per Jio, the company had launched a video chat app back in May 2020 but it was launched in its testing phase and was available only to a select group of people.
The app could be used on an invite-only basis and had limited functionalities compared to the JioMeet app, that’s been launched today.
The company had retracted the app from the public domain due to technical issues but has relaunched it in a new avatar and a new name.
