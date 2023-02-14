Jio Valentine’s Day Offer 2023: Free Data, Gift Coupons, and Special Discounts

On the occasion of Valentine's Day, Reliance Jio has come up with an amazing Valentine’s Day Offer 2023 for its dedicated users. Under the Jio's new recharge offer for prepaid, customers will get a bundle of benefits if they recharge with Rs 349, Rs 899 or Rs 2999.

The Jio Valentine's Day Offer 2023 is only available for eligible subscribers starting 10 February till the last day. Only one recharge can be availed at a time. There will be no clubbing of more than one Jio recharge plans of same nature. Also, the Jio offer coupons can be accessed through MyJio App only.

Let us read about the benefits of Jio Valentines Day Offer 2023 below.