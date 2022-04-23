Jio Launches Fiber Postpaid Monthly Plans With 'Zero Entry Cost', Details Here

Jio has expanded its postpaid subscription plans by introducing six entertainment plans with zero entry costs for its new subscribers. The plans start with a price of Rs 399 and provide 14 Over-the-top (OTT) content platforms with an additional cost of Rs 100 or Rs 200.

All these Jio Fiber Postpaid plans will be available from 22 April 2022.

The additional cost depends on the number of streaming platforms users choose. The OTT platforms include Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Eros Now, and SonyLIV. Existing prepaid users can also use any of these new Jio Fiber postpaid plans.