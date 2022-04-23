Jio Launches Fiber Postpaid Monthly Plans With 'Zero Entry Cost', Details Here
Know the prices of the Jio fiber postpaid plans along with the available OTT platforms and internet speed.
Jio has expanded its postpaid subscription plans by introducing six entertainment plans with zero entry costs for its new subscribers. The plans start with a price of Rs 399 and provide 14 Over-the-top (OTT) content platforms with an additional cost of Rs 100 or Rs 200.
All these Jio Fiber Postpaid plans will be available from 22 April 2022.
The additional cost depends on the number of streaming platforms users choose. The OTT platforms include Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Eros Now, and SonyLIV. Existing prepaid users can also use any of these new Jio Fiber postpaid plans.
New Jio Fiber users will not have to pay for any of these postpaid entertainment plans. The users will not have to pay any additional fee for Internet Box (gateway router), set-top box, and installation. However, customers will have to sign up for three months to help Jio maintain its users base and cover upfront costs.
Jio Fiber Postpaid Plans: Prices
The new Jio fiber postpaid plan starts at Rs. 399 and goes up to Rs. 3,999 a month. All these plans offer unlimited Internet access with different spped allocations.
As per the updates portfolio, the Rs. 399 and Rs. 699 Jio Fiber plans do not provide access to any of the OTT platforms. Users can get access to six streaming apps by paying an additional Rs. 100 or Rs.200 per month.
The 14 apps included in the plans are: Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLIV, Voot, SunNxt, Discovery+, Hoichoi, Altbalaji, Eros Now, Lionsgate, ShemarooMe, Universal+, Voot Kids, and JioCinema.
Users who choose the Rs. 999 plan will get an Amazon Prime subscription as well, and the Rs. 1,499, Rs. 2,499, and Rs. 3,999 plans include access to both Netflix and Amazon Prime.
Jio Fiber Entertainment Plans: Details
|Plan
|Internet speed
|Rs.100 additional cost
|Rs. 200 additional cost
|399
|30 Mbps
|Yes
|Yes
|699
|100 Mbps
|Yes
|Yes
|999
|150 Mbps
|Yes
|Included along with Amazon Prime
|1499
|300 Mbps
|Included
|Included along with Amazon Prime and Netflix basic
|2499
|500 Mbps
|Included
|Included along with Amazon Prime and Netflix standard
|3999
|1000 Mbps
|Included
|Included along with Amazon Prime and Netflix Prime
