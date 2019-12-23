Jio Launches Happy New Year Offer For Smartphone & JioPhone Users

The plan has been priced at Rs 2,020 and is available for both smartphone as well as JioPhone users. Jio claims for these prices, you’re getting 1.5GB data per day, unlimited voice calls and SMS for validity of 365 days.

The same plan for JioPhone users is priced at Rs 2,020 but in addition to getting 500MB data per day and SMS for validity of 12 months, consumers will get a JioPhone bundled as well.

The telco, with over 350 million users on its network has started charging more for its monthly, two & three month as well as the annual prepaid plans. So, in case you were planning to get the regular 12 month plan (now costing Rs 2,199), the latest annual plan (for Rs 2,020) gives you a discount of Rs 179 but only for a limited period.