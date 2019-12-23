Jio Launches Happy New Year Offer For Smartphone & JioPhone Users
Reliance Jio on Monday has announced new set of plans with validity of 12 months for smartphone as well as JioPhone users in the country. The new offer will be listed on MyJio app from 24 December onwards, the telco confirmed and also pointed out, this plan will be available for a limited period of time.
Jio, along with other telcos have hiked prices of their prepaid plans, with users expected to pay more for using data as well as voice services. But Jio is offering a discounted version of its annual prepaid to the users, by providing decent amount of data on a daily basis.
The plan has been priced at Rs 2,020 and is available for both smartphone as well as JioPhone users. Jio claims for these prices, you’re getting 1.5GB data per day, unlimited voice calls and SMS for validity of 365 days.
The same plan for JioPhone users is priced at Rs 2,020 but in addition to getting 500MB data per day and SMS for validity of 12 months, consumers will get a JioPhone bundled as well.
The telco, with over 350 million users on its network has started charging more for its monthly, two & three month as well as the annual prepaid plans. So, in case you were planning to get the regular 12 month plan (now costing Rs 2,199), the latest annual plan (for Rs 2,020) gives you a discount of Rs 179 but only for a limited period.
The base prepaid plan from Jio, offering 1.5GB data per day now starts from Rs 199 per month, which comes bundled with 1000 minutes of free calling minutes to other network (called the offnet calls).
Earlier you were paying Rs 399 for the three month plan, which is now offered with validity of two months but you get 2000 minutes of free offnet calls.
