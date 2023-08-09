The launch date of iQOO Z7 Pro 5G in India has been revealed, and the smartphone will be unveiled in the country on 31 August 2023. The company confirmed the arrival of iQOO Z series in India markets through Twitter and official media invites.
According to the official teaser images of iQOO Z7 Pro 5G, the handset will flaunt a curved display and a hole punch cut out. Although, the exact features and specifications of iQOO Z7 Pro 5G in India are still under the wraps, some tipsters suggest that the smartphone may be powered by 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, and will be backed up by 4,600mAh battery.
If reports are to be believed, the upcoming iQOO Z7 Pro 5G handset will be launched in the country as a successor to iQOO Z7 5G. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on iQOO Z7 Pro.
iQOO Z7 Pro 5G India Launch: Expected Features and Specifications
Following are some of the expected features and specifications of the forthcoming iQOO Z7 Pro 5G smartphone in India based on online tips and leaks.
4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC processor.
A 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.
Available in 8GB/12GB and 128GB/256GB storage variants.
Dual rear camera unit consisting of 64 MP primary camera and 2 MP secondary shooter.
A 16 MP selfie or front camera may be available for video calling and selfies.
4,600mAh battery along with 66W fast charging.
What Is the Price of iQOO Z7 Pro 5G in India?
If reports are to be believed, the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G may be priced in India between Rs 25,000 to 30,000.
