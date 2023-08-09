ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech news  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019iQOO Z7 Pro 5G Launch Date in India 31 August: Features, Specifications & Price

iQOO Z7 Pro 5G Launch Date in India 31 August: Features, Specifications & Price

iQOO Z7 Pro 5G will be launched in India on 31 August: Details Here

Saima Andrabi
Published
Tech News
2 min read
iQOO Z7 Pro 5G Launch Date in India 31 August: Features, Specifications & Price
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The launch date of iQOO Z7 Pro 5G in India has been revealed, and the smartphone will be unveiled in the country on 31 August 2023. The company confirmed the arrival of iQOO Z series in India markets through Twitter and official media invites.

According to the official teaser images of iQOO Z7 Pro 5G, the handset will flaunt a curved display and a hole punch cut out. Although, the exact features and specifications of iQOO Z7 Pro 5G in India are still under the wraps, some tipsters suggest that the smartphone may be powered by 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, and will be backed up by 4,600mAh battery.

If reports are to be believed, the upcoming iQOO Z7 Pro 5G handset will be launched in the country as a successor to iQOO Z7 5G. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on iQOO Z7 Pro.

Also Read

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro To Be Launched on 16 August 2023: Features and Specifications

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro To Be Launched on 16 August 2023: Features and Specifications
ADVERTISEMENT

iQOO Z7 Pro 5G India Launch: Expected Features and Specifications

Following are some of the expected features and specifications of the forthcoming iQOO Z7 Pro 5G smartphone in India based on online tips and leaks.

  • 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC processor.

  • A 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

  • Available in 8GB/12GB and 128GB/256GB storage variants.

  • Dual rear camera unit consisting of 64 MP primary camera and 2 MP secondary shooter.

  • A 16 MP selfie or front camera may be available for video calling and selfies.

  • 4,600mAh battery along with 66W fast charging.

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G Launch in India Today, 7 August: Specs & Price Range Here

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G Launch in India Today, 7 August: Specs & Price Range Here
ADVERTISEMENT

What Is the Price of iQOO Z7 Pro 5G in India?

If reports are to be believed, the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G may be priced in India between Rs 25,000 to 30,000.

Also Read

Xiaomi 13T Pro Expected To Be Launched Globally On September 1

Xiaomi 13T Pro Expected To Be Launched Globally On September 1

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news

Topics:  iQOO 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×