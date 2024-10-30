iQOO Neo 10 Series Launch Tipped: Check Expected Features and Specifications

iQOO is expected to launch the iQOO Neo 10 series in November, according to a tipster. This launch timeline is a couple of weeks earlier than usual, as the iQOO Neo 9 and Neo 9 Pro were launched in December 2023 in China.

The iQOO Neo 10 series is expected to include two models: the vanilla iQOO Neo 10 and the iQOO Neo 10 Pro. The tipster, Digital Chat Station, revealed this information while responding to a user's comment on Weibo.