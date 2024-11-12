iQOO Neo 10 Series Launch Confirmed: Expected Features and Specifications

iQOO is set to launch its new iQOO Neo 10 series in China soon, a senior company executive confirmed on Weibo. The announcement comes weeks after rumors about the upcoming lineup began circulating. While the exact launch date remains unrevealed, the series is expected to arrive in November, according to a recent leak. The launch could occur towards the end of the month.
The iQOO Neo 10 series will succeed the iQOO Neo 9 and iQOO Neo 9 Pro, which debuted in China in December 2023. The lineup is anticipated to include a base iQOO Neo 10 and an iQOO Neo 10 Pro, as per the leak.
Details about the specifications of the upcoming devices remain scarce, but the leak suggests that the iQOO Neo 10 could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, while the Pro variant might feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset.
The iQOO Neo 10 series handsets are expected to support 100W wired fast charging and house 6,000mAh batteries. A 1.5K flat display with narrow bezels is also rumored for both devices.
Further rumors hint at a metal middle frame for the iQOO Neo 10 series, which would be a significant upgrade from the plastic frame used in the iQOO Neo 9 series.
iQOO is also expected to launch the iQOO 13 in India next month.
iQOO Neo 10 Series Launch Date
iQOO Neo 10 Series: Features and Specifications (Expected)
