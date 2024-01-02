iPhone Storage Settings: How To Increase Storage On iPhone?

Offloading your photos and videos to iCloud is also another good idea. You can activate this function via Settings > General > iPhone Storage. But you've to make sure that you also have enough free storage space. If your iCloud storage is full, you can try deleting iCloud photos.

Method 2: Offload unused apps

The longer you use your smartphone, the more data you will accumulate from games, chats, and photo apps. If you are not currently using an app, but you know that in the future you might need it again later so you can simply try offloading the app. Go to “General”, “iPhone Storage”, and then “Offload App”. If there is an app you have not been using for a while, your iPhone will automatically offload it to iCloud.

Any linked data and documents you have will be kept. In addition, the app can be restored to its last storage state at any time.

Method 3: Optimize the quality of photos and videos

Outsourcing large files is not the only way to free up storage space. You can also optimize photo storage under Settings > Apple ID profile picture > iCloud > Photos. You need to activate the iCloud Photos feature and then check the box that reads “Optimize iPhone Storage”. Your phone will now save high-resolution photos and videos directly to iCloud, while identical, lower-resolution versions will stay on your iPhone.

Method 4: Remove unnecessary data

If you are not saving new photos or actively downloading something, even then your iPhone still accumulates unnecessary data. This includes cache data from apps, automatic media downloads from chats like WhatsApp, duplicate files, and archived or deleted emails and attachments. To check your storage for unnecessary data or memory optimization, you can go to “Storage” and select “Show all”. Here you’ll find your system’s storage recommendations and through these recommendations free up storage or delete files by tapping “Enable”.