iPhone Storage Settings: How To Increase Storage On iPhone?

Anyone who has been using the iPhone might have come across the problem of storage capacity once in a while but there are ways to handle the problem and we are here to let you know a few tips and tricks to clear the storage when it's maxed out. Usually, when we have owned an iPhone for a long time, we forget to delete the unused apps, documents, photos, chats, etc and they take up space hindering daily use. Let's know the steps to free up space on the iPhone when the storage is maxed out.
What To Do When iPhone Storage is Maxed?
Tip 1: Save all the larger files like photos and videos externally, for example on iCloud or an iCloud alternative.
Tip 2: To swap out the unused apps and media, use iCloud or iTunes. To store the unused apps in iCloud try the "Transfer apps" and you can also restore them at any time.
Tip 3: To free up memory try compressing the photos and videos. For more memory space you can also reduce the resolution for future photos and remove duplicate media.
Tip 4: Clear browser and app caches. Remove temporary files and media from messengers like WhatsApp. Clean up email and chat histories.
Tip 5: Back up your device and reset your iPhone’s factory settings.
How Do I Free Up Storage On My iPhone?
First, you need to check how much memory is left on your iPhone. Go to Settings > General > iPhone Storage. On this tab, you will see a bar divided into different colors. Directly below this, there will be a linear key that explains which color stands for which applications and files.
Method 1: Save large files externally
Files like photos, videos, movies, and TV series consume a significant amount of storage space. If you use photos and videos on your iPhone regularly and store entertainment on the go, try checking for what you don’t need and offload old files to cloud storage or an external storage device. This way, you will not only have a backup but also be able to free up the storage space.
Offloading your photos and videos to iCloud is also another good idea. You can activate this function via Settings > General > iPhone Storage. But you've to make sure that you also have enough free storage space. If your iCloud storage is full, you can try deleting iCloud photos.
Method 2: Offload unused apps
The longer you use your smartphone, the more data you will accumulate from games, chats, and photo apps. If you are not currently using an app, but you know that in the future you might need it again later so you can simply try offloading the app. Go to “General”, “iPhone Storage”, and then “Offload App”. If there is an app you have not been using for a while, your iPhone will automatically offload it to iCloud.
Any linked data and documents you have will be kept. In addition, the app can be restored to its last storage state at any time.
Method 3: Optimize the quality of photos and videos
Outsourcing large files is not the only way to free up storage space. You can also optimize photo storage under Settings > Apple ID profile picture > iCloud > Photos. You need to activate the iCloud Photos feature and then check the box that reads “Optimize iPhone Storage”. Your phone will now save high-resolution photos and videos directly to iCloud, while identical, lower-resolution versions will stay on your iPhone.
Method 4: Remove unnecessary data
If you are not saving new photos or actively downloading something, even then your iPhone still accumulates unnecessary data. This includes cache data from apps, automatic media downloads from chats like WhatsApp, duplicate files, and archived or deleted emails and attachments. To check your storage for unnecessary data or memory optimization, you can go to “Storage” and select “Show all”. Here you’ll find your system’s storage recommendations and through these recommendations free up storage or delete files by tapping “Enable”.
