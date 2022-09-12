Instagram's New Feature Likely To Allow Users To Repost Other's Posts & Reels
Instagram's New Repost Feature: Here are all the details you should know.
Meta-owned video and photo sharing platform Instagram has come up with a new 'Repost' feature that will allow users to repost the content of other people on their timelines. If reports are to be believed, Instagram has confirmed to TechCrunch that Instagram's upcoming 'Repost' feature is under testing, and once ready, it will allow users to share each other's content.
According to several media reports, the new feature is being tested on Tik Tok also and it is almost the same as tweets being reshared and retweeted by people. Matt Navarra, a social media consultant, first spotted this new feature and posted about the same via a screenshot.
Currently, people can share each other's posts and reels on Instagram through stories and chats only. With the upcoming 'repost' feature, they will be able to share the content of other people on their timeline directly without clicking screenshots or using any third-party applications.
Instagram's Upcoming 'Repost' Feature: What Should You Know?
Instagram is soon going to launch a new feature that will allow users to share the posts or reels of others on their timeline, unlike the current feature which only allows reposting of content via direct messages and Instagram stories. According to media reports, the new repost feature is still under testing and has not been made publicly available yet.
According to app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi, he spotted the feature, which is under process, back in May. Therefore, it is likely that the Meta-owned platform has been working on the reposting feature for almost four months now. Paluzzi shared some screenshots of the upcoming reposting option, according to which, users can find the repost option in the 'Share Menu' section. Also, users will be able to add their own thoughts to the reshared post.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.