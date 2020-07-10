Instagram Introduces Feature to Let Users Pin Comments on Posts
Users will be allowed to pin up to 3 comments on their posts.
Instagram has started rolling out its pinned comments features for users across the globe. Users will now be able to pin comments to the top on their posts.
The pinned comments will appear on the top of a thread, which will allow users to take control of the kind of comments they want to give more visibility to. This is also a good way to moderate comments of derogatory and abusive nature.
“We know it can feel overwhelming to manage a rush of negative comments, so we’ve been testing the ability to delete comments in bulk, as well as block or restrict multiple accounts that post negative comments.”Instagram
The social media platform made the announcement via a tweet where it said that the feature could help “better manage the conversation.”
How to Use the Pinned Comments Feature?
Users who want to pin comments on the top need to swipe left on the desired comment and they will see options like reply, report, delete and comment option. On the far left, they will see a new pushpin icon that can be used to push the comment to the top of the thread.
The feature lets you pin up to three comments.
Earlier, Instagram had also introduced a feature that allows users to deleted simultaneous comments in one go. Users can now delete up to 25 comments in a single step.
The platform has also added another feature where users get to choose who can tag and mention them. This works well against people who use Instagram to target and bully others.
These settings will apply to comments, stories and captions.
