Instagram Introduces ‘Add Yours’ Template for Stories To Boost Reach; Details

Instagram is one of the most popular social media platforms. Users are always finding ways to boost their accounts' reach. They look for the correct hashtags, post about trending issues, and schedule a post for a certain time of the day to boost their reach and gain more engagement on their posts. These are some of the well-known tricks that most users are accustomed to. Instagram also looks for ways to make the app user-friendly and updates it accordingly.

Recently, Instagram unveiled a feature that will help users to get that extra boost. The new feature allows users to create personalized "Add Yours" templates for their stories. One must know about the new update so they can improve their accounts' reach on the app. It is important to know the latest updates on the social media platform and stay informed.