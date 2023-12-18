Instagram Introduces ‘Add Yours’ Template for Stories To Boost Reach; Details

Instagram is one of the most popular social media platforms. Users are always finding ways to boost their accounts' reach. They look for the correct hashtags, post about trending issues, and schedule a post for a certain time of the day to boost their reach and gain more engagement on their posts. These are some of the well-known tricks that most users are accustomed to. Instagram also looks for ways to make the app user-friendly and updates it accordingly.
Recently, Instagram unveiled a feature that will help users to get that extra boost. The new feature allows users to create personalized "Add Yours" templates for their stories. One must know about the new update so they can improve their accounts' reach on the app. It is important to know the latest updates on the social media platform and stay informed.
Here is everything you should know about the 'Add Yours' templates for the Instagram stories. Know the benefits of the update and how you can use it to boost your reach on the popular social media platform.
Instagram ‘Add Yours’ Template for Stories: Details
The new 'Add Yours' template feature allows users to add the Add Yours sticker to their stories so that other people may add their own stories and share them with others. Users seeing these Stories can view all stories posted by people under the sticker.
To try this new Add Yours template, you have to upload a story and use different elements like GIFs, custom text, or images from your gallery. Once you have completed customising your story, click on the "Add Yours Template". Now, you can select the specific elements you want to pin in place.
The fact that makes this feature interesting is that those who want to share your template cannot edit or alter your selected elements. They can contribute and build upon the template.
It is important to note that the feature is available for most Instagram users. The update is an improved version of the interactive Add Yours sticker introduced in 2021.
The popular social media app, Instagram, has been consistently enhancing its interactive features. The platform brings new updates and features so that users can try them out and improve their accounts.
The platform recently introduced a video feature on Instagram Notes. This gained immense attention among users.
