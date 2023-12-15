Instagram Allows Users To Share Two-Second Looping Video Notes; How To Use Here

Instagram is rolling out a feature for users to share video Notes. Instagram introduced Notes a year back as an update similar to WhatsApp statuses. Earlier, users could only upload text or emojis to their status update. Now, they can upload a two-second looping video Note, which the users can share with mutual followers or their Close Friends. This is one of the features that Instagram plans to introduce soon for its users.
Another leak states that Instagram is testing a new privacy feature that will allow users to decide who can check their likes on posts and reels. On an Instagram support page, the platform stated that users can share small, looping video Notes. It is important to note that the feature was first spotted by TechCrunch. One should know the details.
Here is everything you should know about the Instagram looping video Notes. Read till the end to learn how to use the new feature and stay updated with the details.
Instagram Looping Video Notes Feature: Details
The looping video Notes feature on Instagram currently supports video taken only from the front-facing camera. Although different from Instagram stories, it is important to note that the video Notes will also be visible for twenty-four hours.
One should also note that one cannot use the existing videos in their camera gallery. The only option they have is to record a video in real time and then upload it. Before uploading the video Note, you can add text or music as well.
Users can also customise who can see their Notes by choosing between their mutual followers or the Close Friends list.
Since the Notes are visible in Direct Messages, the thumbnail of your profile will change when you share a video Note. Instagram users can now reply to a Note using not just text, but by sending audio, photos, video, gifs, and stickers.
The text, sticker, audio, etc, will be directly sent to the user as a DM when a follower reacts to a person's notes. You must update your app to know about the new features being introduced by Instagram.
Another new privacy feature expected to be introduced by Instagram allows users to select who can see their likes on posts and reels. The social media platform has not announced anything officially about the feature yet.
