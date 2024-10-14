Infinix Zero Flip Launching in India on 17 October: Features and Specifications

Infinix is set to launch its first foldable smartphone, the Infinix Zero Flip, in India on 17 October 2024. The brand confirmed the launch date through its official website, where a dedicated microsite for the phone is already live.
The Infinix Zero Flip made its global debut in September, featuring a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset, 70W fast charging, and a 6.9-inch display.
Globally, the Infinix Zero Flip is available in a single 8GB + 512GB configuration priced at $600 (roughly Rs 50,400). The Indian pricing is expected to be similar, falling within the Rs 60,000 range.
Infinix Zero Flip 5G Launch Date in India
Infinix Zero Flip 5G will be launched in India on 17 October 2024.
Infinix Zero Flip 5G: Features and Specifications (Expected)
One of the key highlights of the Infinix Zero Flip is its focus on the cover screen experience. The phone has over 100 apps optimized for smooth operation on the cover screen, without opening the main display.
The cover screen is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and boasts a peak brightness of 1100 nits. Additionally, users can interact with 3D dynamic 'cute pets' that appear on the cover display every time it's turned on.
The Infinix Zero Flip also boasts a triple camera system with AI features like AI Eraser, AI Focus, AI Gallery, and AI Portrait Enhancer. The phone's camera also includes a dedicated GoPro mode which functions via GoPro.
Weighing just 195 grams, the Infinix Zero Flip is designed to be lightweight and durable. Infinix claims the phone has undergone rigorous testing, with over 400,000 folds to ensure maximum longevity.
