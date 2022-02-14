Infinix Zero 5G to be Launched in India Today: Know the Specifications

Infinix is ready to launch its new smartphone in India. It will debut on 14 February 2022 on Flipkart. Known as Infinix Zero 5G, it is going to come with a Dimensity 900 chipset and a triple camera set up.

If the reports are to be believed, the same chipset will be found in One Plus Nord CE 2 5G as well, which will be launched on 17 February 2022.

The Infinix Zero 5G is all set to be launched at noon via all the social media pages and Youtube of Infinix.

The phone has a 6.78-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080X2460 pixels. This 5G phone comes with 8 GB of RAM, which runs on Android 11. It is powered by a 5000mAh battery and is supported by fast charging.