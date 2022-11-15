Infinix Hot 20 Series to be Launched in India Soon; Expected Specs & Price

Infinix company is all set to launch its new Hot 20 series in the Indian market soon. The company has released a teaser for the upcoming smartphone series through its official Twitter handle. Infinix Hot 20 series has already been launched in the global market and the series includes Infinix Hot 20 Play, Infinix Hot 20i, Infinix Hot 20, Infinix Hot 20S and Infinix Hot 20 5G. Though an official confirmation is required to make sure that all the models will be introduced in the Indian market.

But the official teaser released through Twitter makes sure that Infinix will bring Hot 20 5G as the hashtag ‘Pure 5G’ has been used in it. Few specs of the model include:

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor

5G connectivity

A 6.6-inch IPS LCD panel

Full HD+ resolution with 120Hz refresh rate

240Hz touch sampling rate

Let's have a look at the specs, design, and other details of Infinix Hot 20 series.