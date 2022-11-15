Infinix Hot 20 Series to be Launched in India Soon; Expected Specs & Price
Interested buyers can expect the launch of Infinix Hot 20 series in India on 30 November 2022.
Infinix company is all set to launch its new Hot 20 series in the Indian market soon. The company has released a teaser for the upcoming smartphone series through its official Twitter handle. Infinix Hot 20 series has already been launched in the global market and the series includes Infinix Hot 20 Play, Infinix Hot 20i, Infinix Hot 20, Infinix Hot 20S and Infinix Hot 20 5G. Though an official confirmation is required to make sure that all the models will be introduced in the Indian market.
But the official teaser released through Twitter makes sure that Infinix will bring Hot 20 5G as the hashtag ‘Pure 5G’ has been used in it. Few specs of the model include:
Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor
5G connectivity
A 6.6-inch IPS LCD panel
Full HD+ resolution with 120Hz refresh rate
240Hz touch sampling rate
Let's have a look at the specs, design, and other details of Infinix Hot 20 series.
Infinix Hot 20 Series: Features, Specs & Expected Price
The Infinix Hot 20 series runs on XOS 10.6 based on Android 12 operating system.
4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage capacity.
5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support.
The smartphone also comes with 5W reverse charging feature.
The mobile will have a fingerprint scanner on the side.
The front houses an 8MP camera for selfies.
The rear camera module includes a 50MP Samsung JN1 main sensor paired with a depth sensor.
Infinix Hot 20 5G cameras include Eye Tracking, Portrait Mode, Short Video Mode and Super Night Mode.
The mobile will offer a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack.
It has a dual SIM feature with 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, and GPS features.
The Infinix Hot 20 Play is powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 CPU and houses a 6,000mAh battery.
The handset sports a 13MP primary rear camera and an 8MP selfie camera on the front.
The phone is expected to be launched on 30 November 2022 and it may be priced around 20,000 but there is no official confirmation on the same.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.