COAI: Indian Telcos Don’t Need Extra Spectrum to Manage Traffic

The Cellular Authority of India (COAI) has confirmed that Indian telecom operators won’t be needing extra spectrum over the coming weeks. The cellular body believes with streaming platforms bringing down their video quality, the load on the internet bandwidth has become easier to manage.

Interestingly, ever since India was put on lockdown, and various companies have been working from home, the load on the home broadband internet has increased manifold. So the fact that COAI wanted more spectrum for telcos didn’t add up in the first place.

COAI believes the steps taken in accordance with the Department of Telecom (DoT) over the past few days has eased the concerns of the telcos.