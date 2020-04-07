COVID-19: IIT Roorkee Develops App to Track Quarantined Patients

As mentioned, the app can track quarantined patients and do geofencing around them. The app also works in case GPS data can't be obtained automatically. In this case, the administrator can obtain location through triangulation of cell towers.

Moreover, in areas where the internet is not working, location data can be obtained through SMS. The administrator will even be alerted if the application is turned off.

It allows the sharing of quarantined persons/places photographs on a Google Map, uploading a geotag image to a server. Furthermore, administrators can view all reports on a map. If installed on the affected person's phone, it can provide a history of all people in his vicinity for a defined period.

The administrator can also view the entire movement history of an individual.

The surveillance system is a plug and play device and allows tracking with an accuracy of +/- 5 metres through notifications at 2, 10 or 20 seconds.

The app also includes multi-camera support, surveillance magnetic device, halt time and auto camera click on preset time.

Of course, the app has to be voluntarily installed on a quarantined person's phone. It's not available for download yet.