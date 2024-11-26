Huawei Mate 70 Pro Announced: Check Features, Specifications, and Price

Huawei has launched the Mate 70 Pro, a high-end smartphone with a focus on advanced AI features, enhanced camera capabilities, and satellite communication functionality. This device is the second sibling of the Mate 70 smartphone family.
The Huawei Mate 70 Pro runs on HarmonyOS 4.3 and is powered by 12GB of RAM. It is available in storage options of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The device boasts an IP68 rating for water resistance, satellite communication capabilities for emergency messaging, and a second-generation wireless multi-antenna connection for seamless networking.
Huawei Mate 70 Pro: Key Features and Specifications
Design and Display: The Mate 70 Pro features a symmetrical design with a star-ring pattern, similar to the standard Mate 70. It boasts a large 6.9-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution (2832 x 1316 pixels), a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 2500 nits. The screen is protected by second-generation Kunlun Glass for scratch and drop resistance, and the body is made of ultra-durable nylon material for added impact resistance. The Mate 70 Pro measures 164.6mm tall, 79.5mm wide, and 8.2mm thick, weighing approximately 221 grams with the battery.
AI Features: Huawei has packed the Mate 70 Pro with a suite of AI-powered features designed to enhance user experience. These include AI movement trajectory for capturing dynamic movements, AI heroic moment for focusing on the main subject in crowded scenes, and AI Cloud Enhanced for improving image clarity with telephoto imaging. Other AI features include interactive themes, airdrop gestures for screenshots and sharing, real-time phone call translation, and AI summaries for reports.
Camera System: The Mate 70 Pro houses a quad-camera setup on the rear, consisting of a 50MP super-focus main camera with variable aperture (F1.4-F4.0), a 40MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 48MP super macro telephoto camera with optical image stabilization, and a 1.5MP multi-spectral lens. The rear camera supports 4x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom. On the front, the device features a 13MP selfie shooter and a 3D depth sensor.
Battery and Charging: The Mate 70 Pro packs a 5500mAh battery and supports 100W wired charging, 80W wireless charging, and 20W wireless reverse charging.
Huawei Mate 70 Pro: Pricing and Availability
The Huawei Mate 70 Pro is available in China in four color options: Obsidian Black, Snow White, Spruce Green, and Hyacinth Purple. The pricing for the different storage variants is as follows:
Huawei Mate 70 Pro (12GB RAM + 256GB): 6499 yuan (897 USD, 854 Euro)
Huawei Mate 70 Pro (12GB RAM + 512GB): 6999 yuan (966 USD, 919 Euro)
Huawei Mate 70 Pro (12GB RAM + 1TB): 7999 yuan (1104 USD, 1051 Euro)
A HarmonyOS NEXT Pioneer Edition of the Mate 70 Pro, with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, is also available for 6999 yuan (966 USD, 919 Euro).
