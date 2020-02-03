Huawei Could Stop Using Google App Services Even if Ban is Lifted

According to a report by Austrian publication DerStandard, Huawei executive Fred Wangfei said the main reason Huawei does not want to go back to Google Mobile Services even after the ban is lifted is that, there is no guarantee such a ban would not be imposed again.

However, the world's second-largest smartphone seller may continue to use the open source Android platform.

As a replacement to the Google Mobile Services, the Chinese giant is building the Huawei Mobile Services (HMS), while its has also developed HarmonyOS, an operating system.