Huawei Could Stop Using Google App Services Even if Ban is Lifted
Reiterating the commitment to develop its own ecosystem, a Huawei executive has said that the company may not use Google Mobile Services for its future phones even if a trade ban limiting its use is lifted, the media reported.
According to a report by Austrian publication DerStandard, Huawei executive Fred Wangfei said the main reason Huawei does not want to go back to Google Mobile Services even after the ban is lifted is that, there is no guarantee such a ban would not be imposed again.
However, the world's second-largest smartphone seller may continue to use the open source Android platform.
As a replacement to the Google Mobile Services, the Chinese giant is building the Huawei Mobile Services (HMS), while its has also developed HarmonyOS, an operating system.
Under the terms of the previous US trade ban, Google was barred from selling Android license to Huawei, meaning its phones could use the base open-source code, but would not have access to the all-important Play Store and Google apps.
A temporary licence was issued which allows Google to support and update the Android OS currently running on existing Huawei devices. However, the trade ban has affected the development of future products.
Speaking to The Quint few weeks back, Huawei claimed it has been working on its ecosystem for a while, and now it is eyeing the Indian market, where it is hopeful of getting the Google faithful on board without having the top 5 apps on its side. The company’s India chief also confirmed about ditching Google’s app ecosystem altogether in favour of its app store.
“It is a big challenge to convince developers about our platform but in China, we have our app gallery, from where people can download apps. If we can launch product with Google Mobile Service, it’s ok. If not, we’ll shift our focus to Huawei Mobile Service (over Android Open Source Project or AOSP) and provide users with best experience.”Charles Peng, CEO, Consumer Business Group, Honor and Huawei India
Huawei also told us that top apps like Truecaller, Paytm and Gaana are already part of the Huawei app gallery and claims to be in talks with 150 mobile app developers in the country. All this will be made available through Honor and Huawei phones running on HMS from Q2 2020 onwards, the company confirmed to The Quint in December last year.
(With IANS inputs)
