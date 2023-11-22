Phone Battery Health Tips: How To Take Care Of Phone Battery

Optimize screen brightness- Bigger screen phones have bigger batteries, but unfortunately, a smartphone’s screen tends to be one of its most power-hungry components. To extend battery life, lowering the phone’s brightness or enabling adaptive brightness will significantly help reduce power consumption.

Manage background apps- Regardless of whether an app is open or not, it keeps running in the background. Background apps drain a smartphone’s battery quicker, so make sure to check out your phone's battery usage feature to pinpoint which apps are taking up the majority of your phone’s battery life. Also regularly review and close apps that might be open but not in use.

Enable power saving mode- Nowadays most phones have a built-in battery saver or power saver mode which helps extend the phone's battery life. Power saver mode limits certain processes and notifications when enabled. One can either manually toggle this mode on and off or set it to activate once the battery dips below a certain percentage.

Update apps and operating system- You can improve your battery's efficiency by just keeping your apps and operating system up to date. The updates normally include optimizations and bug fixes, ensuring it is beneficial from the latest enhancements.

Manage connectivity features- Connectivity features such as Bluetooth, location services, and Wi-Fi can also contribute to the drainage of your battery. Turning these features off when not actively in use and toggling Airplane mode in areas with weak reception prevents your smartphone from constantly searching for a signal.

Control push notifications- Push notifications even though keep you informed, but enabling too many push notifications means battery life is bound to run thin. So critically evaluate which apps need to be kept in the loop at all times and adjust notifications settings accordingly.