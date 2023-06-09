NoiseFit Fuse Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched at Rs 1,499: Details

The tech giant Noise has launched an affordable smartwatch NoiseFit Fuse in India at a price of just Rs 1,499. The smartwatch supports Bluetooth calling and has arrived with an in-built productivity suite. The company claims that the charging of the battery lasts up to a week on a single charge.

"We at Noise always try to make new and better things that people love. love. Our new smartwatch, the NoiseFit Fuse, is made for people who want to do more and need a helpful device to stay fit and active. We will keep making technology that makes people’s lives better," said Amit Khatri, co-founder of Noise.

The NoiseFit Fuse can be purchased online on Flipkart and the official website of Noise, gonoise.com. The wearable watch is available in different color variants, including Rose Pink, Jet Black, Vintage Brown, Forest Green, and Silver Grey.