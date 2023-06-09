NoiseFit Fuse Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched at Rs 1,499: Details

The tech giant Noise has launched an affordable smartwatch NoiseFit Fuse in India at a price of just Rs 1,499. The smartwatch supports Bluetooth calling and has arrived with an in-built productivity suite. The company claims that the charging of the battery lasts up to a week on a single charge.
"We at Noise always try to make new and better things that people love. love. Our new smartwatch, the NoiseFit Fuse, is made for people who want to do more and need a helpful device to stay fit and active. We will keep making technology that makes people’s lives better," said Amit Khatri, co-founder of Noise.
The NoiseFit Fuse can be purchased online on Flipkart and the official website of Noise, gonoise.com. The wearable watch is available in different color variants, including Rose Pink, Jet Black, Vintage Brown, Forest Green, and Silver Grey.
Features and Specifications of NoiseFit Fuse Smartwatch
Here is the list of features and specifications of NoiseFit Fuse smartwatch that recently arrived in country at a pocket friendly price.
A 1.38-inch circular HD display along with 550 nits of brightness.
A silicon strap with different color options.
A round dial to access all the functions quickly.
TruSync Bluetooth version 5.3 for calling.
Allows users to save at least 10 contacts and provides them access to call logs.
More than 100 watch faces.
100 sports modes.
Heart rate sensor.
SpO2 monitor.
Female cycle tracking.
Stress tracker.
Water and dust resistant along with IP68 rating.
Weather updates.
Daily reminders.
