Want to Run Android on iPhone? This Tool Can Make It Happen

Developers have always tried their best to circumvent Apple’s closed ecosystem and run Android on it. But most regular users have shied away from trying such a complex process as it carries a huge risk of ruining the device.

However, this new software tool from a cybersecurity firm called Corellium promises an easier way for Android to run on iPhone using a clever hack called Project Sandcastle.

Apple has rigid guidelines for apps to run on iOS, which is why it’s a big feat that the company has managed to run Android on iPhone successfully. So how can you try using Android and its apps on an iPhone? Follow these steps to make it work.