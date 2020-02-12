Is Huawei 5G Tech a Ticking Time Bomb You Should Worry About?

The geopolitical tension between the United States and China has caused a bit of turmoil at the Huawei headquarters in Shenzen, China.

After the US banned American tech firms like Google and Intel among others from operating with the Chinese tech giant, Huawei has been digging for alternatives to offer support to its vast customer base as it manages to cling to the number two spot in the global smartphone market.

But, losing its smartphone market-share isn’t the company’s only problem. The United States has also been clamping down on Huawei’s 5G technology and is advising others to ban the Chinese firm’s hardware from their networks citing security concerns (without any empirical evidence).

But if not Huawei, what are the alternatives for 5G in the market? Will there be a problem with interoperability? Does Huawei’s 5G network pose a threat to cybersecurity?

We talked to some experts on the matter.