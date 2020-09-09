How PUBG Mobile Ban Impacts Esports & Gaming Phone-Makers in India

The ban on PUBG Mobile may have come as a shock to the gaming community in India but there are far bigger things happening behind the scenes. PUBG Mobile is not only a mobile game but is a big brand in the country.

There are major PUBG Mobile gaming tournaments in Esports being sponsored by some of the biggest smartphone manufacturers. Some of these brands manufacture gaming-centric smartphones. Players can win up to Rs 15 lakh as prize money in these tournaments.

With PUBG Mobile now out of the picture, how does it affect the Esports industry and would gaming phone-makers take a hit with such a decision? We hear from the experts.