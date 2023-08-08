Honor MagicBook X Pro 2023 Ryzen Edition is all set to be launched in China on Tuesday, 8 August. According to some teaser images shared by the company, the upcoming notebook will be powered by an R7 7840HS series chipset based on Zen 4 architecture.

Currently, the company has MagicBook X Pro laptops available in two variants based on their screen sizes, these include 14-inch and 16-inch, powered by Intel Core i5-13500H processors.