Honor MagicBook X Pro 2023 Ryzen Edition is all set to be launched in China on Tuesday, 8 August. According to some teaser images shared by the company, the upcoming notebook will be powered by an R7 7840HS series chipset based on Zen 4 architecture.
Currently, the company has MagicBook X Pro laptops available in two variants based on their screen sizes, these include 14-inch and 16-inch, powered by Intel Core i5-13500H processors.
When Will Be Honor MagicBook X Pro 2023 Ryzen Edition Launched?
The Honor MagicBook X Pro 2023 Ryzen Edition will be launched today.
Where Will Be the Honor MagicBook X Pro 2023 Ryzen Edition Launched?
The Honor MagicBook X Pro 2023 Ryzen Edition will be launched during an Honor product launch event.
The exact features and specs of Honor MagicBook X Pro 2023 Ryzen Edition are yet to be confirmed and will be revealed during the official launch event today.
Honor MagicBook X Pro 2023 Ryzen Edition: Features and Specifications
As far as the specifications and features of Honor MagicBook X Pro 2023 Ryzen Edition are concerned, the notebook will be powered by R7 7840HS series chipset. According to the teased images, the Honor MagicBook X Pro 2023 will be equipped with an AI subtitle functionality, that will allow users to switch between multiple languages as per their requirement.
Reportedly, the Honor MagicBook X Pro 2023 may possess similar features and specifications to that of Intel Core edition. Therefore, following are the expected features and specs of Honor MagicBook X Pro 2023 Ryzen Edition:
Sleek and lightweight design.
Certified as Rheinland eye protection certification.
A 14-inch 2.2K screen.
Supports e-book mode.
The device is equipped with a hard drive of up to 1TB, which can be expanded to up to 2 TB.
Supports MagicOS smart interconnection.
