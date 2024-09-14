Honor 200 Lite Arriving in India on 19 September: Features and Specifications

The Indian variant of Honor 200 Lite 5G is confirmed to be launched in India soon. The global variant of the handset arrived in the markets in June 2024 along with the Honor 200 5G and Honor 200 Pro 5G. Ahead of the Honor 200 Lite, the company launched base and Pro variants in India. According to official teasers released by Honor, the forthcoming Honor 200 Lite smartphone may share many similar features with the global version.
Honor 200 Lite 5G will be available in different color options, including Cyan Lake, Midnight Black, and Starry Blue. Once launched, the handset can be purchased on Amazon, the official website of Honor, and some offline retail stores. The Honor 200 Lite 5G is confirmed to arrive with a 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup.
Honor 200 Lite Launch Date in India
Honor 200 Lite will be launched in India on Thursday, 19 September 2024 at 12 pm IST.
Honor 200 Lite Availability India
Once launched, the Honor 200 Lite will be available for sale on Amazon, the official website of Honor, and some offline retail stores.
Honor 200 Lite: Features and Specifications (Confirmed)
Honor 200 Lite 5G will offer a triple-rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor and a depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. It will also feature a 50-megapixel wide-angle front-facing camera for selfies.
The Honor 200 Lite 5G is powered by an SGS 5-star Drop Resistance certification. It weighs 166g and measures 6.78 mm in thickness. The smartphone is confirmed to feature an AMOLED display with a 3,240Hz PWM dimming rate. It will ship with Android 14-based MagicOS 8.
Honor 200 Lite: Features and Specifications (Expected)
If the Indian variant of Honor 200 Lite shares similar features with the global version, the following will be some of the expected specifications of the handset.
MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC.
4,500mAh battery with 35W wired SuperCharge support.
A 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen.
A side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
A 5-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter in the rear camera unit.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)