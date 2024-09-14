Honor 200 Lite Arriving in India on 19 September: Features and Specifications

The Indian variant of Honor 200 Lite 5G is confirmed to be launched in India soon. The global variant of the handset arrived in the markets in June 2024 along with the Honor 200 5G and Honor 200 Pro 5G. Ahead of the Honor 200 Lite, the company launched base and Pro variants in India. According to official teasers released by Honor, the forthcoming Honor 200 Lite smartphone may share many similar features with the global version.

Honor 200 Lite 5G will be available in different color options, including Cyan Lake, Midnight Black, and Starry Blue. Once launched, the handset can be purchased on Amazon, the official website of Honor, and some offline retail stores. The Honor 200 Lite 5G is confirmed to arrive with a 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup.