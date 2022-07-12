Grofers, BharatPe to Now Third Unicorn: Tracing Ashneer Grover's Startup Journey

Ashneer Grover recently made headlines for his announcement regarding a new startup, Third Unicorn, established with his wife, Madhuri Jain, just a few months after their dramatic exit from BharatPe.

Known for his outspoken nature and his abrasive remarks as a judge on the hit reality show, Shark Tank India, Grover was embroiled in controversy at the start of this year after an audio clip of Grover verbally abusing a Kotak Mahindra Bank employee surfaced.

Incidentally, Kotak was where he started his career. Here's a look at his journey.