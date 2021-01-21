Google Chrome’s New Update Introduces Improved Password Protection

The new 'safety check' feature tells you if the passwords you’ve asked Chrome to remember have been compromised , and if so, how to fix them.Take the ‘Safety Check’ by following these steps:

Open Google Chrome.

Click on the key icon under your profile image located on the top right-hand corner of your screen.

Under 'Safety check' click on the 'Check now' option where you will be able to review compromised passwords and make necessary changes