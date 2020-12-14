‘End is Near’: Google Services’ Outage Inspires Barrage of Memes
Google services, including YouTube and Gmail, were down for around an hour before starting to work normally again
Terms such as 'Google', 'YouTubeDOWN' and 'Incognito' started trending on Twitter moments after the tech company's popular services, including Gmail and YouTube, faced outage across the world on Monday, 14 December.
The services, which were down for around an hour before starting to work normally again, inspired a barrage of memes on the microblogging website.
Incognito Mode to the Rescue
Before it was back up and running again, YouTube, on one of its Twitter handles, said, "We are aware that many of you are having issues accessing YouTube right now – our team is aware and looking into it. We'll update you here as soon as we have more news."
Many users on Twitter also suggested using YouTube in incognito mode while the services were down.
