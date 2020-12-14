Google Services Including Gmail, YouTube Suffer Temporary Outage

“We are aware that many of you are having issues accessing YouTube right now – our team is aware and looking into it. We'll update you here as soon as we have more news: Team YouTube,” read the Google statement.

The Google Workspace Status Dashboard has been updated by the company and the following services were ticked as down:

Gmail

Google Calendar

Google Drive

Google Docs

Google Sheets

Google Slides

Google Sites

Google Groups

Classic Hangouts

Google Chat

Google Meet

Google Vault

Currents

Google Forms

Google Cloud Search

Google Keep

Google Tasks

Google Voice

Downdetector, which detects platform shutdowns and crashes, reported over 36,000 crash reports for YouTube. Reports suggest that the services have now been restored for most users.