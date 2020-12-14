Google Services Including Gmail, YouTube Suffer Temporary Outage
Outages disrupted majority of Google products like Gmail & YouTube. Services have now been restored for most users.
Google services, including Gmail, YouTube and Google Search were down momentarily on Monday, 14 December, for several users across the world. Google has officially acknowledged the issue and is yet to provide a reason for the same.
Google designates system crashes into three segments – No Issues, Service Disruption and Service Outage. According to the Google Workspace Status Dashboard, most of the company products were down from 5:25 pm IST to 6:22 pm IST.
“We are aware that many of you are having issues accessing YouTube right now – our team is aware and looking into it. We'll update you here as soon as we have more news: Team YouTube,” read the Google statement.
The Google Workspace Status Dashboard has been updated by the company and the following services were ticked as down:
- Gmail
- Google Calendar
- Google Drive
- Google Docs
- Google Sheets
- Google Slides
- Google Sites
- Google Groups
- Classic Hangouts
- Google Chat
- Google Meet
- Google Vault
- Currents
- Google Forms
- Google Cloud Search
- Google Keep
- Google Tasks
- Google Voice
Downdetector, which detects platform shutdowns and crashes, reported over 36,000 crash reports for YouTube. Reports suggest that the services have now been restored for most users.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.