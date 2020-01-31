Google is Reportedly Making a Chat App But This Time For Business

Google is not done trying its luck with messaging apps and even after trying a slew of products, the search giant is reportedly working on another platform.

This has been reported by The Information this week, which also mentions that unlike Google’s previous attempts, this time the platform will be targeted at businesses.

Basically, this rumoured chat app will compete with Microsoft’s Teams, Slack and Flock among others. The report says Google is already testing the beta version of app internally, and one would expect the web version of the platform to be introduced in the foreseeable future.