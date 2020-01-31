Google is Reportedly Making a Chat App But This Time For Business
Google is not done trying its luck with messaging apps and even after trying a slew of products, the search giant is reportedly working on another platform.
This has been reported by The Information this week, which also mentions that unlike Google’s previous attempts, this time the platform will be targeted at businesses.
Basically, this rumoured chat app will compete with Microsoft’s Teams, Slack and Flock among others. The report says Google is already testing the beta version of app internally, and one would expect the web version of the platform to be introduced in the foreseeable future.
While Google might find it challenging to compete with established business players like Teams and Slack, the search giant will be hoping the bundled package of using Gmail, Hangout and Google Drive will appeal to the targeted audience.
But people are apprehensive about Google’s latest messaging excursion, after multiple failed attempts to replace its original Google Talk platform. After all, over these years, they’ve tested the waters with multiple apps like Hangouts, Allo, Duo, Chat, Messages, Hangouts Meet, Google Voice, and none of them have been a hit with users, both business as well consumers.
Will this upcoming product do the trick for Google, allowing them to compete with other enterprise majors? We’ll probably have to wait till the Google I/O 2020 later this year to know more about it.