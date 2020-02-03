Google Has Made a New Chatbot Called Meena – Here’s What We Know

Chatbots have been an intriguing part of our evolution, especially as our reliance on digital services continues to to increase.

However, this support system has largely failed to connect with users, failing to completely relate to conversations taking place. This shortcoming of chatbots (where conversation is over text messages) has kind of worked in favour of voice assistants to some extent.

Google has decided to take another stab at this space and has come out with its own chatbot called Meena, which is yet to make its public appearance. Early signs suggest the search giant is onto something that could change the dynamics of chatbots in the industry.

So what is so interesting about Meena, the chatbot? Here’s everything you need to know.