Google Maps Begins Testing New Design With Full Bottom Bar
Google Maps is experimenting with a new design for a full bottom bar. According to 9to5Google, a few Google Maps users have received the design change in the app which makes the layout different and enhances the overall user experience.
With the new layout, you get two new tabs for the bottom bar and the hamburger button on the left has been removed from the app.
Also Read : Google Maps' new Incognito mode comes to iOS
Google has shifted most of the features and navigation drawer items of the app to the profile switching option. This allows users to view a list of accounts and features such as Location Sharing, Your Timeline, Settings, Offline Maps and even Incognito Mode on the menu.
Users will now to able to choose the above options just by tapping on their profile icon.
The new features that have been introduced in this redesigned UI are Posts and Places, features which are self-explanatory about what they do.
Primary navigation features like Commute and Explore remain to be the same as before. The other change that's been made to the app is the For You option which in the new update is called Latest and shows the same red notification badge.
The final rollout of the new UI is expected to come after a few more additions have been made. By releasing the UI to select users Google is testing waters for any extras it might want to add.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)