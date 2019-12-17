Google Maps Begins Testing New Design With Full Bottom Bar

Google has shifted most of the features and navigation drawer items of the app to the profile switching option. This allows users to view a list of accounts and features such as Location Sharing, Your Timeline, Settings, Offline Maps and even Incognito Mode on the menu.

Users will now to able to choose the above options just by tapping on their profile icon.

The new features that have been introduced in this redesigned UI are Posts and Places, features which are self-explanatory about what they do.