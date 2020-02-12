Google Maps is the Top Navigation App But Have You Tried Others?
Two-wheeler mode on Google Maps has been a useful feature for people in India.
Two-wheeler mode on Google Maps has been a useful feature for people in India.(Photo: The Quint)

Google Maps is the Top Navigation App But Have You Tried Others?

S Aadeetya
Tech News

Google Maps is the undisputed tool for navigation, used by millions of users across the globe. This monopoly has sort of kept other companies in the shade, not allowing them the access to users who’re probably looking at other alternatives to Maps.

While some industry experts claim Google’s control over use of Maps (on Android) has played a role, it’s hard for users to complain if a service delivers on multiple fronts.

But the good thing is, if ever you’d want to move away from Google’s controlled ecosystem, there are options. Now with Huawei facing the prospect of losing access to Maps from Google (and Android in general), it is also looking at alternatives.

Loading...

Today we’re going to look at one such option based out of India. MapMyIndia has been around for a long time, but the company’s chief is quick to admit that its focus has been to work with car makers and offer navigation services to consumers.

These devices are connected inside the car, offering a slew of services.
These devices are connected inside the car, offering a slew of services.
(Photo: The Quint)

MapMyIndia has a Maps-like mobile platform called Move, which is available on Android and iOS.

While many think that Google Maps is the only platform to localise and offer features that make navigation interactive, Move has a similar set of options that works as effectively as Maps.

Move app can be used on Android or iOS device.
Move app can be used on Android or iOS device.
(Photo: The Quint)

Also Read : Google Maps Now Shows Combined Times For Travel By Auto & Metro

With Move, you get all the basic elements like tracking live traffic (in 2D and 3D), report if there’s a road blockage or accident in your vicinity. It even supports augmented reality (AR) mode, offering you directions to the nearby ATM, restaurant or pharmacy among others.

But yes, unlike Maps, you can’t get travel estimates by two-wheeler or book a cab through the app (which is also installed on the phone) and some more. These are a few options that can be added if MapMyIndia feels there is a need. 
Traffic representation on the Move app
Traffic representation on the Move app
(Photo: MapmyIndia screen grab)

Move is available for free and the company offers its service through a paid subscription as well, which allows the user to track certain number of devices which they have registered with them.

It was intriguing to see that most of the app’s feature are available only when you login with your Facebook or Google ID. Otherwise, you’re usage is limited to basic navigation needs.

Key features of the Move app.
Key features of the Move app.
(Photo: MapmyIndia screen grab)

TomTom is the other Maps alternative, which is available in many parts of the world, but not in India.

This is TomTom’s go-to navigation platform which could be used by Huawei.
This is TomTom’s go-to navigation platform which could be used by Huawei.
(Photo: Google Play Store screen grab)

The company’s TomTom Go is the platform which is going to be available on Huawei devices in the coming months, after both the brands decided to join hands to offer services on the Google-less Android version.

Also Read : With No Google Maps Support, Huawei to Use TomTom For Navigation

It remains to be seen if Huawei will be using the existing TomTom Go platform as its go-to navigation tool or will they decide to make a new software for them altogether. But as you can see, if Maps is becoming a privacy concern, you’ve got options out there, that can be equally useful.

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )


Follow our Tech News section for more stories.

    Loading...