Google Maps is the Top Navigation App But Have You Tried Others?

Google Maps is the undisputed tool for navigation, used by millions of users across the globe. This monopoly has sort of kept other companies in the shade, not allowing them the access to users who’re probably looking at other alternatives to Maps.

While some industry experts claim Google’s control over use of Maps (on Android) has played a role, it’s hard for users to complain if a service delivers on multiple fronts.

But the good thing is, if ever you’d want to move away from Google’s controlled ecosystem, there are options. Now with Huawei facing the prospect of losing access to Maps from Google (and Android in general), it is also looking at alternatives.