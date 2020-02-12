Google Maps is the Top Navigation App But Have You Tried Others?
Google Maps is the undisputed tool for navigation, used by millions of users across the globe. This monopoly has sort of kept other companies in the shade, not allowing them the access to users who’re probably looking at other alternatives to Maps.
While some industry experts claim Google’s control over use of Maps (on Android) has played a role, it’s hard for users to complain if a service delivers on multiple fronts.
But the good thing is, if ever you’d want to move away from Google’s controlled ecosystem, there are options. Now with Huawei facing the prospect of losing access to Maps from Google (and Android in general), it is also looking at alternatives.
Today we’re going to look at one such option based out of India. MapMyIndia has been around for a long time, but the company’s chief is quick to admit that its focus has been to work with car makers and offer navigation services to consumers.
MapMyIndia has a Maps-like mobile platform called Move, which is available on Android and iOS.
While many think that Google Maps is the only platform to localise and offer features that make navigation interactive, Move has a similar set of options that works as effectively as Maps.
With Move, you get all the basic elements like tracking live traffic (in 2D and 3D), report if there’s a road blockage or accident in your vicinity. It even supports augmented reality (AR) mode, offering you directions to the nearby ATM, restaurant or pharmacy among others.
Move is available for free and the company offers its service through a paid subscription as well, which allows the user to track certain number of devices which they have registered with them.
It was intriguing to see that most of the app’s feature are available only when you login with your Facebook or Google ID. Otherwise, you’re usage is limited to basic navigation needs.
TomTom is the other Maps alternative, which is available in many parts of the world, but not in India.
The company’s TomTom Go is the platform which is going to be available on Huawei devices in the coming months, after both the brands decided to join hands to offer services on the Google-less Android version.
It remains to be seen if Huawei will be using the existing TomTom Go platform as its go-to navigation tool or will they decide to make a new software for them altogether. But as you can see, if Maps is becoming a privacy concern, you’ve got options out there, that can be equally useful.
