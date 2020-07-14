Google Looking to Invest $4 Bn in Jio Platforms: Report

The news of Google looking to invest in Jio comes a couple of months after a Financial Times report said that Google was eyeing a 5 percent stake in Vodafone Idea, a company that is currently struggling in the Indian telecom sector.

If the deal comes through, not only will Google be able to leverage the vast reach that Jio currently enjoys in tier 1 and tier 2 cities but will also be able to make its payment services more diverse with Jio’s retail platform.

This deal could also intensify the rivalry between Google and Facebook and it will be interesting to see how both the American biggies co-exist on an Indian ecosystem.