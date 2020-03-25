Some Promising Apps & Services That Google Killed Over The Years

I never took Google for a cold-hearted executioner but when you have almost 198 deaths against your name you can’t think otherwise.

Okay, I’m kidding about the whole “cold-hearted executioner” bit but I’m not about the 198 deaths. Turns out that ever since its inception, Google has terminated almost 198 apps and services including hardware from its extensive portfolio.

The most recent casualty was American Singer John Legend’s voice for the Google Assistant which was discontinued on 23 March 2020.

It’ll be tough for me to highlight all the services, apps and hardware that Google has ended so here’s a look some of the well-known ones.