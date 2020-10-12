Here’s How You Can Save Google Drive Files Before They Get Deleted

Yes. When you delete a file from your Drive it automatically gets stored in the Trash which stores the file for a period of 30 days.

You can recover the file by going to the Trash option on the left side of the screen (on the browser) and select the Restore option by right-clicking on the file.

This restores the file into your drive and you can access or download it again.

It is always important to make sure you double-check every month which files have been deleted so that you can avoid accidentally removing important files or documents.