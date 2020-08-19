New Google Chrome Feature To Stop Users Typing In Risky Text Boxes

If you notice, there is a small “closed lock” icon on the left side of the web address on your browser’s address bar which indicates that the website is HTTPS (Hypertext Transfer Protocol Secure) protected.

This basically means that all the browsing data on this website is encrypted so that third parties cannot spy on any information you are sending out.

But just because a website is HTTPS protected doesn’t mean forms on the website are protected by HTTPS which is why Google Chrome has rolled out a new security feature that will stop users from typing into unsecured text boxes which can give away sensitive information.