New Google Chrome Feature To Stop Users Typing In Risky Text Boxes
Google Chrome is releasing new security updates for its users.
If you notice, there is a small “closed lock” icon on the left side of the web address on your browser’s address bar which indicates that the website is HTTPS (Hypertext Transfer Protocol Secure) protected.
This basically means that all the browsing data on this website is encrypted so that third parties cannot spy on any information you are sending out.
But just because a website is HTTPS protected doesn’t mean forms on the website are protected by HTTPS which is why Google Chrome has rolled out a new security feature that will stop users from typing into unsecured text boxes which can give away sensitive information.
As per Google’s official blog post, the feature will show you a bold warning in red under the text box as a prompt that it could be unsafe.
Chrome will also disable autofill on mixed forms in the new update, however, Chrome’s password manager will continue to work.
Also, if a user tries to submit a mixed form, they will see a full-page warning alerting them of the potential risk and will ask the user for confirmation if they’d like to submit anyway.
Google previously tried to warn users of an unsafe website by removing the lock icon but the company says that “users found this experience unclear and it did not effectively communicate the risks associated with submitting data in insecure forms.”
This update will be rolled out for both the desktop and mobile versions of the Chrome browser.
