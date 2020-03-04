Google I/O 2020 Cancelled As Coronavirus Makes Worldwide Impact

Google’s annual developer conference is the latest event to bite the coronavirus dust. The search engine giant has cancelled this year’s Google I/O event in the US as the health concerns surrounding coronavirus have now made a worldwide impact.

Due to concerns around the coronavirus (COVID-19), and in accordance with health guidance from the CDC, WHO, and other health authorities, we have decided to cancel the physical Google I/O event at Shoreline Amphitheatre," a Google spokesperson said in a statement.

They’ve even informed about the cancellation to the developers and participants who had registered for this year’s event.