God of War Ragnarok Launched: Release Date, Time, Cast, Story, and More
God of War Ragnarok - sequel of God of War 2018 has been launched in India earlier today. Details here.
God of War Ragnarok - the sequel of one of the most popular action Role Playing Game (RPG) 'God of War 2018' has been released today, 9 November 2022 for PS4 and PS5. The GoW Ragnarok was launched by Sony PlayStation 5 and is one of the amazing and popular games in 2022.
The God of War Ragnarok game starts in the Norse mythological world, featuring the protagonist Kratos and his son Atreus. Players who are interested in this enthralling game must play 2018 God of War first to understand the backstory.
Let's read about the God of War Ragnarok release date, time, story, and everything you must know.
God of War Ragnarok: Release Date and Time in India
The release date of God of War Ragnarok was today, 9 November 2022. The game was launched earlier today in India at 10:30 am.
God of War Ragnarok: Cast and Story
God of War Ragnarok has been directed by Eric Williams. The cast includes Christopher Judge (Kratos), Sunny Suljic (Atreus), Ryan Hurst (Thor), Alastair Duncan (Mimir), Laya DeLeon Hayes (Angrboda) Danielle Bisutti (Freya), Ben Prendergast (Tyr) and Richard Schiff (Odin).
The story gives us a peek of Thor stopping by Kratos' house, and the plot takes place years after Kratos travels to Jotunheim and murders Freya's son Baldur. Atreus is now in his teen years, and with Mimir by their sides, the duo must battle against new and challenging foes in addition to Freya and Thor. Vanaheim, Svartalfheim, and Asgard are the final three realms that Sony has introduced to the game. A brand-new character named Angrboda, who also happens to be a giant, is introduced in the trailer. At the end of the trailer, we also see a glimpse of Tyr, who is alive and being held captive by Odin, who is also Thor's half-brother.
