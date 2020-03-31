Apple and Adobe Offer Free Editing Tools – Here’s How They Work

Apple and Adobe offer arguably the world's best editing apps. Adobe's Creative Cloud suite of apps needs no introduction as it offers apps like Premiere Pro, Photoshop, After Effects, and much more.

Apple's video editor, Final Cut Pro X, is also loved by many across the globe.

Due to the ongoing Coronavirus epidemic, many people are confined to their homes and are unable to access their workstations. So, having access to powerful editing tools may be beneficial for those who want to finish their projects or just need a new skill to learn.