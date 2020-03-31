Apple and Adobe Offer Free Editing Tools – Here’s How They Work
Apple and Adobe offer arguably the world's best editing apps. Adobe's Creative Cloud suite of apps needs no introduction as it offers apps like Premiere Pro, Photoshop, After Effects, and much more.
Apple's video editor, Final Cut Pro X, is also loved by many across the globe.
Due to the ongoing Coronavirus epidemic, many people are confined to their homes and are unable to access their workstations. So, having access to powerful editing tools may be beneficial for those who want to finish their projects or just need a new skill to learn.
Final Cut Pro X Trial Period Extended to 90 days
Apple recently announced that the company has tripled its trial period for Final Cut Pro X from 30 days to 90. "We hope customers who are home and looking for something new to master will try out these free trials," reads Apple’s announcement.
The Cupertino giant has not announced an end date for the offer but the trial will likely revert to a 30-day period after some time.
Adobe Offers 2-month Free Creative Cloud Access
Adobe is also offering two free months of Creative Cloud (CC) access for existing users of CC. You can get this deal by cancelling your existing plan with Adobe. While you’re cancelling your plan, you will arrive at the “Offers” section where you can accept the two-months free offer from Adobe.
Adobe is also offering students two free months of CC access. However, it’s a more rigorous process for students to get access to Adobe’s suite. They must be enrolled in a school or university that is an Adobe Education Customer.
Moreover, students cannot directly request home access to Adobe CC. The IT admins of the school can grant access to students. If your school is an Education Customer and your IT admin is not aware of this offer, you can send them this application form where they can request temporary access for everyone.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
