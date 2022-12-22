Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Today: Win Rewards & Freebies on 22 December 2022

We are back with yet another set of Free Fire redeem codes for Thursday, 22 December 2022. Players know the importance of Garena Free Fire codes since these codes help them win gifts and rewards that keep them on the top of the score board. That is why they wait for these codes every day and keep an eye on the official website for redeeming codes at reward.ff.garena.com.

People should know that the original version of Free Fire game has been banned by the Government of India, but the alternative - Free Fire Max - can be downloaded by players from the Play Store or App Store.

New players must know that they cannot redeem the codes without registering themselves on the website thus if you haven't registered, you cannot enjoy the benefits of the game. These codes are important for you to you survive in the game and win weapons, freebies, and other rewards.